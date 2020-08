Wisconsin protests: Most arrested in demonstrations are from outside Kenosha

Most of the people arrested in demonstrations against police brutality since the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, were not city residents, according to police.

Of the 175 people arrested during protests in Kenosha since Mr Blake was shot in the back on August 23, leaving the 29-year-old black man paralysed, 102 have addresses outside of Kenosha, including 44 different cities, police said.

Protesters have marched in Kenosha every night since Mr Blake’s shooting, with some protests devolving into violence that has damaged buildings and vehicles. Authorities say a teenager from northern Illinois shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha on Tuesday night.

Hundreds march at a rally for Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin (AP/Morry Gash)

Hundreds march at a rally for Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin (AP/Morry Gash)

Many of the arrests were for curfew violations, and also included possible charges for burglary, possession of illegal drugs and carrying concealed weapons without a permit, officials said. More than 20 firearms have been seized.

Mr Blake was shot after three Kenosha officers responded to a domestic dispute call.

In mobile phone video recorded by a bystander, Mr Blake walks from the pavement around the front of a vehicle to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns drawn and shout at him. As Mr Blake opens the door and leans into the vehicle, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire. Three of Mr Blake’s children were in the vehicle.

City officials have identified Rusten Sheskey as the officer who shot Mr Blake.

The Kenosha police union said Mr Blake had a knife and fought with officers. State investigators have said only that officers found a knife on the floor of the car.

Mr Blake is being treated in a hospital. His father, Jacob Blake Sr, said he is paralysed from the waist down.

While about 1,000 people attended a rally to protest against police violence on Saturday, a demonstration to support police on Sunday drew about 100 people to Civic Centre Park in downtown Kenosha.

A woman makes a sign ahead of a march in support of police in Kenosha (AP/Morry Gash)

A woman makes a sign ahead of a march in support of police in Kenosha (AP/Morry Gash)

Some attending the rally wore “back the blue” shirts. Others carried American flags. They applauded when law enforcement vehicles rolled by.

Some people at Sunday’s rally signed petitions urging the recall of governor Tony Evers and lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes, both Democrats, and added messages of support on handwritten posters thanking police.

Mr Evers wrote to US President Donald Trump on Sunday, urging the president to reconsider his plans to visit Kenosha on Tuesday.

“I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state. I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together,” Mr Evers wrote.

But, Kenosha County Board supervisors also wrote to Mr Trump on Sunday, urging him not to consider cancelling his trip to Kenosha.

“Kenoshans are hurting and looking for leadership, and your leadership in this time of crisis is greatly appreciated by those devastated by the violence in Kenosha,” the letter from seven supervisors said.

