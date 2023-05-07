William reveals his son George is big fan of AC/DC and Led Zeppelin
By Jacob Phillips, PA in Windsor
The Prince of Wales has told royal fans his son Prince George is a big fan of rock bands AC/DC and Led Zeppelin during a surprise meet and greet.
Latest World News
‘It lifts your heart’ – Coronation Big Lunch organisers hail community spirit
William reveals his son George is big fan of AC/DC and Led Zeppelin
In Pictures: Big Lunch celebrations across UK as coronation festivities continue
King Charles and Queen Camilla give thanks as William and Kate greet well-wishers in Windsor
Vietnamese Buddhists open their first Temple in Ireland
Nuclear watchdog’s fears grow over Ukraine power station safety
Coronation celebrations continue with royals at lunches and glittering concert
‘Black market’ Guinness still flowing freely in Russia despite Diageo’s war boycott
At least eight people killed by gunman at Texas mall, shooter killed by police
Avid bakers across the country create bespoke cakes for coronation
Top Stories
Exclusive | Donald Trump interview: ‘Were people afraid of me? That’s for historians to say. But you know, I got what I wanted’
Linda Martin on Eurovision: ‘If you’ve a fantastic song, are you going to give it to a newcomer or to Celine Dion who’ll sing the arse out of it?’
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to discovery of woman’s body in Sligo
Missing Annie McCarrick was ‘harassed’ by someone she knew before she vanished
Latest NewsMore
‘It lifts your heart’ – Coronation Big Lunch organisers hail community spirit
James Nesbitt: All NI political parties attending coronation is sign of progress
Aimee Mackin leads Armagh to win over rivals Donegal in Ulster SFC clash
David Clifford turns in man of the match performance on emotional day as Kerry win another Munster title
‘It’s all starting to feel very real’ – Liverpool ceremony welcomes Eurovision competitors including Wild Youth
Hannah Tyrrell, Carla Rowe and Kate Sullivan get the goals as Dublin cruise to Leinster final
Home-favourite Milan wins stage two at Giro d’Italia as Eddie Dunbar is delayed by late crash
‘You couldn’t ask for better team-mates’ – Clifford brothers play for Kerry one day after death of their mother
Hugh Bonneville: Each generation needs to make its own definition of monarchy
Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Fantastic crime series Kin, heart-warming film Downton Abbey: A New Era and gritty sumo wrestling series Sanctuary