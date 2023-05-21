William joins submariners raising money to support colleagues’ mental health

William takes up the oars alongside members of the HMS Oardacious crew as they took part in a training session on Dorney Lake in Buckinghamshire (Kensington Palace Copyright: The Prince and Princess of Wales/PA) — © Kensington Palace

The Prince of Wales has joined the crew of a team of Royal Navy submariners who have taken on a Transatlantic rowing challenge to raise money to support the mental health and wellbeing of their colleagues.