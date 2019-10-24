Wildfire forces people to evacuate in California
The blaze covers 10,000 acres.
A wind-driven wildfire has forced people to evacuate from an area north of San Francisco in California.
State firefighting agency Cal Fire said the blaze near Geyserville in Sonoma County had grown to 10,000 acres.
The Sonoma County sheriff’s office said evacuations had been ordered.
The US National Weather Service said winds around the highest areas of Sonoma County have been blowing at speeds of up to 70mph.
It said there have been winds between 30mph and 50mph elsewhere in the region.
PA Media