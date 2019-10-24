News World News

Thursday 24 October 2019

Wildfire forces people to evacuate in California

The blaze covers 10,000 acres.

A wildfire burns near Geyserville, California (Noah Berger/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A wind-driven wildfire has forced people to evacuate from an area north of San Francisco in California.

State firefighting agency Cal Fire said the blaze near Geyserville in Sonoma County had grown to 10,000 acres.

The Sonoma County sheriff’s office said evacuations had been ordered.

A ranch manager looks on as a fire approaches (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

The US National Weather Service said winds around the highest areas of Sonoma County have been blowing at speeds of up to 70mph.

It said there have been winds between 30mph and 50mph elsewhere in the region.

