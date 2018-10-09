Wife of missing ex-Interpol boss describes threats

The wife of the former Interpol president who disappeared in China says she received a threatening phone call warning of agents coming for her while she fights for information about her husband’s fate.

In her first one-on-one interview since Meng Hongwei went missing, Grace Meng denied bribery allegations against her high-profile husband, and told the Associated Press that speaking out about his disappearance was placing her “in great danger”.

Meng Hongwei — who is also China’s vice minister of public security — disappeared on a trip home to China late last month.

A long-time Communist Party insider with decades of experience in China’s sprawling security apparatus, the 64-year-old appears to be the latest high-ranking official to fall victim to a sweeping purge against allegedly corrupt or disloyal officials under President Xi Jinping’s authoritarian administration.

Grace Meng in the lobby of a hotel in Lyon (John Leicester/AP)

Speaking to the AP, Mrs Meng said her last contact with her husband was by text message, on September 25, when he wrote “wait for my call” and sent her an emoji image of a knife after travelling back to China.

After a week with no news, and on an evening when she was at home in Lyon having put their two young boys to bed, she had a threatening call on her mobile phone from a man speaking Chinese.

“He said, ‘You listen but you don’t speak. We’ve come in two work teams, two work teams just for you’.”

She said the man also said: “We know where you are,” and that when she tried to ask a question, he repeated: “You don’t speak, you just listen to me.”

As a result, Mrs Meng is under French police protection.

Chinese authorities said on Monday that her husband was being lawfully investigated for taking bribes and other crimes that were a result of his “wilfulness”.

Hours earlier, Interpol said he had resigned as the international police agency’s president. It was not clear whether he did so of his own free will.

Mrs Meng suggested the bribery accusation is just an excuse for “making him disappear for so long”.

“As his wife, I think he’s simply incapable of this,” she said, adding she would be willing to make their bank accounts public.

She said she spoke out in the hope that it might help other families in similar circumstances.

Mrs Meng refused to provide her real name to the AP, saying she was too afraid for the safety of her relatives in China. It is not customary for Chinese wives to adopt their husbands’ names. Mrs Meng said she has done so now to show her solidarity with her husband. Her English name, Grace, is one she has long used, she said.

A French judicial official confirmed to AP that police are investigating the threat against Mrs Meng, but said the probe has yet to determine whether Chinese teams were sent to Lyon.

Press Association