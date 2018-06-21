Wife of Israeli PM Netanyahu charged with fraud

The Justice Ministry said Sara Netanyahu is accused of misusing public funds by ordering hundreds of meals to the prime minister’s official residence while falsely stating there were no cooks on staff.

A former deputy director of the prime minister’s residence has also been charged in the case.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also faces corruption allegations (Ronen Zvulun/AP)

Sara Netanyahu has for a long time faced allegations of abusive behaviour and living in a manner out of touch with the general public.