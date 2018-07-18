Two-fifths of people have a fictional first memory based on fragments of early experiences, psychologists have found.

Why it is likely that your earliest memory is a work of fiction - psychologists

Scientists questioned participants in a survey that identified more than 2,000 individuals claiming to have memories from the age of two or younger.

Current research suggests that memories cannot be formed before about three-and-a-half years.

Yet 893 of those taking part in the survey said they had memories extending to before their first birthday.

The researchers studied the content, language, nature and descriptive detail of the early memory descriptions.

They found that the memories were fictional patchworks based on fragments of early remembered experiences combined with facts derived from photos and family conversations.

Professor Martin Conway, one of the scientists from City, University of London, said: "Crucially, the person remembering them doesn't know this is fictional. In fact, when people are told that their memories are false, they often don't believe it."

The research, published in the journal 'Psychological Science', suggested that 40pc of people had fictional first memories.

