Saturday 19 May 2018

Who won the Palme d’Or and other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival?

The annual celebration of cinema has drawn to a close on the French Riviera.

Jury members Cate Blanchett, from left, Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Ava Duvernay pose for photographers (Arthur Mola/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

The 2018 Cannes Film Festival reached its denouement on Saturday evening with the prestigious Palme d’Or up for grabs.

Stars were out in force on the red carpet as the annual extravaganza on the French Riviera drew to a close.

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters took the Palme d’Or with its portrayal of a poor, improvised family.

The director accepted the award in Japanese and dedicated it to the whole production team.

Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum won the festival’s Jury Prize.

Spike Lee with his wife Tonya Lee Lewis (Arthur Mola/AP)

Spike Lee won the Grand Prize for his film BlackKklansman.

