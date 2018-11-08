White House suspends CNN reporter after Trump confrontation

The White House has suspended the press pass of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta after he and President Donald Trump had a heated confrontation during a news conference.

They began sparring after Mr Acosta asked Mr Trump about the caravan of migrants heading from Latin America to the southern US border.

When Mr Acosta tried to follow up with another question, Mr Trump said, “That’s enough!” and a female White House aide unsuccessfully tried to grab the microphone from Acosta.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders released a statement accusing Mr Acosta of “placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern,” calling it “absolutely unacceptable”.

As a result of today’s incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

The interaction between Mr Acosta and the intern was brief, and Mr Acosta appeared to brush her arm as she reached for the microphone and he tried to hold on to it. “Pardon me, ma’am,” he told her.

Mr Acosta tweeted that Ms Sanders’s statement that he put his hands on the aide was “a lie”.

I’ve just been denied entrance to the WH. Secret Service just informed me I cannot enter the WH grounds for my 8pm hit — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

Journalists assigned to cover the White House apply for passes that allow them daily access to press areas in the West Wing.

White House staff decide whether journalists are eligible, though the Secret Service determines whether their applications are approved.

The post-midterm election news conference marked a new low in the president’s relationship with journalists.

“It’s such a hostile media,” Mr Trump said after ordering reporter April Ryan of the American Urban Radio Networks to sit down when she tried to ask him a question.

The president complained that the media did not cover the humming economy and was responsible for much of the country’s divided politics.

He said, “I can do something fantastic, and they make it look not good.”

His exchanges with CNN’s Mr Acosta and NBC News’ Peter Alexander turned bitterly personal, unusual even for a forum where the nature of their jobs often put presidents and the press at odds.

“I came in here as a nice person wanting to answer questions, and I had people jumping out of their seats screaming questions at me,” said Mr Trump, who talked for nearly 90 minutes despite the run-ins with reporters.

Mr Acosta asked Mr Trump why the caravan of migrants was emphasised as an issue in the just-concluded midterm races.

Mr Acosta questioned Mr Trump’s reference to the caravan as an invasion, and Mr Trump defended the term.

“You should let me run the country,” Mr Trump said. “You run CNN and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better.”

A White House aide reached for the microphone from CNN’s Jim Acosta (Evan Vucci/AP)

After Mr Acosta asked about the investigation of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election, Mr Trump tried to turn to Mr Alexander, but Mr Acosta continued to ask questions.

“CNN should be ashamed of itself having you work for them,” the president said to Mr Acosta. “You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN. The way you treat Sarah Sanders is horrible. The way you treat other people is horrible. You shouldn’t treat people that way.”

Mr Alexander came to his colleague’s defence. “I’ve travelled with him and watched him,” Mr Alexander said. “He’s a diligent reporter who busts his butt like the rest of us.”

“I’m not a big fan of yours, either,” Mr Trump replied.

“I understand,” Mr Alexander said, attempting to ask a question.

Mr Acosta stood back up and began mentioning, without a microphone, the explosive devices that were recently sent to CNN and some of the president’s political opponents.

“Just sit down,” Mr Trump said. “When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you are the enemy of the people.”

After the exchange, CNN, through its public relations department’s Twitter feed, said Mr Trump’s attacks on the press have gone too far.

“They are not only dangerous, they are disturbingly un-American,” CNN said.

“While President Trump has made it clear he does not respect a free press, he has a sworn obligation to protect it. A free press is vital to democracy, and we stand behind Jim Acosta and his fellow journalists everywhere.”

In announcing Mr Acosta’s suspension, Ms Sanders said, “The fact that CNN is proud of the way their employee behaved is not only disgusting, it is an example of their outrageous disregard for everyone, including young women, who work in this administration.”

The White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) released a statement Wednesday saying it “strongly objects to the Trump Administration’s decision to use US Secret Service security credentials as a tool to punish a reporter with whom it has a difficult relationship. Revoking access to the White House complex is a reaction out of line to the purported offence and is unacceptable.”

The WHCA called on the White House to “immediately reverse this weak and misguided action”.

WHCA statement on White House decision on credentials. pic.twitter.com/bukK7CGu2G — WHCA (@whca) November 8, 2018

Mr Trump made several references in his news conference to how he feels mistreated by the press. He said he is damned by the press for having either too few, too many or just the right amount of press availabilities.

He turned specifically on reporter Yamiche Alcindor of PBS’ NewsHour.

She said that “on the campaign trail, you called yourself a nationalist. Some people saw that as emboldening white nationalists.” Mr Trump interrupted her, calling it a racist question.

Ms Alcindor pressed on: “There are some people who say the Republican Party is seen as supporting white nationalists because of your rhetoric. What do you say to that?”

Mr Trump talked about his supposed popularity with black Americans and said he is more interested in advancing America’s interests than having a globalist point of view.

“To say that, what you said, is so insulting to me,” he said. “It’s a very terrible thing you said to me.”

Ms Alcindor moved on to a different topic.

I’ve personally interviewed white nationalists who say they are more excited by President Trump than other presidents in the past. Even if President Trump doesn’t intend it, some see him as directly appealing to racists. https://t.co/nqJAmMs63y — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 7, 2018

Later, via Twitter, she said that she has interviewed white nationalists who say they are more excited by Mr Trump than they have been about other presidents.

“Even if President Trump doesn’t intend it, some see him as directly appealing to the racists,” she wrote.

On CNN, anchor Jake Tapper said that there was nothing racist about her question and that Mr Trump’s reaction was unfathomable.

Mr Trump told Ms Ryan, of American Urban Radio Networks, repeatedly to sit down when she attempted to ask Trump about accusations of voter suppression.

He said she was rude for interrupting another reporter, though he did briefly answer one of Ms Ryan’s questions.

Press Association