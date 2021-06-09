| 19.5°C Dublin

White House reporters’ plane to UK delayed after it is overrun by insects

Washington DC is one area of the US currently grappling with a swarm of Brood X cicadas.

Journalists raise their hands to ask a question in the White House (Evan Vucci/AP) Expand

Close

Journalists raise their hands to ask a question in the White House (Evan Vucci/AP)

Journalists raise their hands to ask a question in the White House (Evan Vucci/AP)

Journalists raise their hands to ask a question in the White House (Evan Vucci/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Reporters travelling to the United Kingdom ahead of President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip were delayed seven hours after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas.

The Washington, DC, area is among the many parts of the country suffering under the swarm of Brood X, a large emergence of the loud 17-year insects that take to dive-bombing onto moving vehicles and unsuspecting passers-by.

A supermoon gives backdrop to a Brood X cicada (Julio Cortez/AP) Expand

Close

A supermoon gives backdrop to a Brood X cicada (Julio Cortez/AP)

A supermoon gives backdrop to a Brood X cicada (Julio Cortez/AP)

A supermoon gives backdrop to a Brood X cicada (Julio Cortez/AP)

It was not clear how cicadas disrupted the plane mechanics.

Weather and crew rest issues also contributed to the flight delay late on Tuesday.

Ultimately, the plane was swapped for another one, and the flight took off shortly after 4am on Wednesday.

The press plane is arranged with the assistance of the White House and carries press at their expense.

There was not expected to be any impact on news coverage of Mr Biden’s visit.

President Joe Biden shows how he earlier had to brush a cicada off his neck (Patrick Semansky/AP) Expand

Close

President Joe Biden shows how he earlier had to brush a cicada off his neck (Patrick Semansky/AP)

President Joe Biden shows how he earlier had to brush a cicada off his neck (Patrick Semansky/AP)

President Joe Biden shows how he earlier had to brush a cicada off his neck (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The president himself later had an encounter with one of the insects as he prepared to board Air Force One.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get today’s news headlines, opinion, sport and more direct to your inbox at 7.30am every morning, and every evening, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

The president brushed a cicada from the back of his neck as he chatted with his Air Force greeter after arriving at Joint Base Andrews.

“Watch out for the cicadas,” Mr Biden then told reporters.

“I just got one.

“It just got me.”

Most Watched

Privacy