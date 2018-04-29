White House mystery: Where is Macron’s gifted oak tree?

The sapling was a gift from Mr Macron on the occasion of his state visit.

News photographers snapped away on Monday when Mr Trump and Mr Macron shovelled earth on to the tree during a ceremonial planting on the South Lawn.

Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron watch as Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron plant a tree (Andrew Harnik/AP)

By the end of the week, the tree was gone from the lawn. A pale patch of grass was left in its place.