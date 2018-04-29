News World News

Sunday 29 April 2018

White House mystery: Where is Macron’s gifted oak tree?

By the end of the week the tree was gone.

An empty area where a tree was planted by Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
A mystery is brewing at the White House about what happened to the oak tree President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron planted there last week.

The sapling was a gift from Mr Macron on the occasion of his state visit.

News photographers snapped away on Monday when Mr Trump and Mr Macron shovelled earth on to the tree during a ceremonial planting on the South Lawn.

Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron watch as Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron plant a tree (Andrew Harnik/AP)

By the end of the week, the tree was gone from the lawn. A pale patch of grass was left in its place.

The White House has not offered an explanation.

The oak sprouted at a First World War battle site that became part of US Marine Corps legend.

About 2,000 US troops died in the June 1918 Battle of Belleau Wood, fighting a German offensive.

