White House doctor declines new role over ‘false allegations’

Dr Jackson said “false allegations” against him have become a distraction.

He said he “did not expect to have to dignify baseless and anonymous attacks on my character and integrity”.

The White House sent out a statement from Mr Jackson on Thursday morning.

Dr Jackson has faced a series of accusations about his workplace conduct, including that he recklessly prescribed drugs and exhibited drunken behaviour.

President Donald Trump chose Dr Jackson to head the veterans affairs department last month after abruptly firing Obama administration official David Shulkin.