Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg wants to start a family with his husband, Chasten, and says that could happen if he is in the White House.

White House candidate open to starting family with his husband after election

“I don’t see why not,” the South Bend, Indiana, mayor said in a Father’s Day television interview that also marked his one-year wedding anniversary.

One year ago I married the love of my life. I’m so thankful I found you, Chasten, and can’t wait to spend the rest of our life together. pic.twitter.com/lE1Pzw4CHg — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) June 16, 2019

He told CNN’s State Of The Union that “it wouldn’t be the first time that children have arrived to a first couple, but obviously that’s a conversation I had better have with Chasten before I go into it too much on television”.

Mr Buttigieg, who is 37, is seeking to become the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major political party.

