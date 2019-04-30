White House backs Venezuela ‘freedom’ push while Russia condemns ‘coup bid’

The White House has said it is “watching and waiting” on the situation in Venezuela and hoping the result is democracy.

White House counsellor adviser Kellyanne Conway said the White House stands with opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom the US recognises as the interim president of the country.

Mr Guaido has taken to the streets of Caracas and is calling for a military uprising.

Today interim President Juan Guaido announced start of Operación Libertad. The U.S. Government fully supports the Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy. Democracy cannot be defeated. #EstamosUnidosVE — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) April 30, 2019

Ms Conway said it was time for socialist leader Nicolas Maduro to go and that the US was pushing for “a peaceful transition of power”.

Ms Conway said: “We’re watching and we’re waiting. We hope the result is democracy and freedom for the people.”

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said in a tweet the US “fully supports” Mr Guaido’s call for the start of Operacion Libertad.

To @jguaido, the National Assembly and all the freedom-loving people of Venezuela who are taking to the streets today in #operacionlibertad—Estamos con ustedes! We are with you! America will stand with you until freedom & democracy are restored. Vayan con dios! #FreeVenezuela — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 30, 2019

He said the US stands with the Venezuelan people “in their quest for freedom and democracy”, adding democracy cannot be defeated.

He was joined by vice president Mike Pence, who tweeted: “To @jguaido, the National Assembly and all the freedom-loving people of Venezuela who are taking to the streets today in #operacionlibertad—Estamos con ustedes! We are with you! America will stand with you until freedom & democracy are restored. Vayan con dios! #FreeVenezuela”

President Donald Trump is a supporter of Juan Guaido (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has discussed the ongoing military uprising in Venezuela with his top security body.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Mr Putin raised the current developments in Venezuela during his scheduled meeting with the Security Council.

Convocamos a gobiernos de #AméricaLatina a condenar el golpe de Estado en #Venezuela e impedir que la violencia cobre vidas de inocentes. Sería un nefasto antecedente dejar que la intromisión golpista se instale en la región. El diálogo y la paz deben imponerse sobre el golpe. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) April 30, 2019

Mr Peskov said that the meeting “paid significant attention to the news reports about a coup attempt in that country”.

Mr Maduro’s allies in Bolivia and Cuba signalled support for the embattled leader.

Bolivia’s President Evo Morales issued a call urging Latin American governments “to condemn the coup d’etat in Venezuela and keep the violence from claiming innocent lives”.

He blamed the US for “provoking violence and death in Venezuela”.

Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez also sent a tweet backing Mr Maduro and calling on the US to “halt aggressions against the peace”.

