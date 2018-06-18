White House aims to reduce satellite clutter in space

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the new space policy directive, as the National Space Council convenes.

The new policy calls for providing a safe and secure environment up in orbit, as satellite traffic increases.

President Trump participates in a meeting of the National Space Council.



It also sets up new guidelines for satellite design and operation, to avoid collisions and spacecraft break-ups.