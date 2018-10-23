Whitbread turns attention to Premier Inn as Costa deal nears completion

Whitbread has ground out a small increase in half-year profit as it prepares to focus on the growth of hotels business Premier Inn following the sale of Costa Coffee to Coca-Cola.

Whitbread has ground out a small increase in half-year profit as it prepares to focus on the growth of hotels business Premier Inn following the sale of Costa Coffee to Coca-Cola.

The group posted a 2.6% rise in revenue to £1.08 billion in the six months to August 30, while pre-tax profit nudged up 0.2% to £257 million.

Costa, which Whitbread is selling to Coca-Cola for £3.9 billion, saw profit grow 3.5% to £47 million in the period.

Premier Inn saw total UK accommodation sales growth of 4.8%, but like-for-like revenues rose just 0.2%, which Whitbread said was due to weaker consumer demand.

Whitbread chief executive Alison Brittain (Whitbread/PA)

Chief executive Alison Brittain said: “The highlight of the first half was the announcement of our agreement for the sale of Costa to the Coca-Cola Company for £3.9 billion, which received the overwhelming approval of our shareholders in October.

“We intend to return a significant majority of the net cash proceeds to shareholders, although the exact amount, timing and method will be determined following discussions with stakeholders, including our shareholders, pension fund and debt providers.”

Ms Brittain added that, following the sale of Costa, Whitbread will look to expand Premier Inn.

The UK arm has more than 74,000 rooms, with a further 13,000 rooms in the pipeline and international growth also on the agenda.

It caps a lively few months for Whitbread, which earlier this year said it would split off Costa and list it as a separate entity, following pressure from activist investor Elliott.

But in August the company announced the sale to Coca-Cola, claiming it is “in the best interests of shareholders”.

Proceeds of the deal, which requires regulatory approval in the EU and China, will be used to pay down debt and boost the pension fund.

Whitbread acquired Costa in 1995 for £19 million from founders Sergio and Bruno Costa when it had only 39 shops.

It now has more than 2,400 outlets and is embarking on overseas expansion.

Shares in Whitbread were down nearly 2% in morning trade at 4,398p.

Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The economic environment is challenging for Whitbread, though the company has still turned in a decent performance in the first half of the year.

“Sales at existing Premier Inn hotels are flat, but that’s not to be sniffed at given the weak consumer environment.

“The real growth opportunity lies in Germany, where the hotel market is 35% larger than the UK, but the branded budget hotel segment only accounts for 6% of the industry, compared to 24% here in the UK.

“Little wonder then that Whitbread is looking to open 33 hotels across 15 German cities by 2021.”

Press Association