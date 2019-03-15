An Australian senator is being widely criticised for a statement he released following an attack on two mosques which left at least 49 people dead.

'While Muslims may have been the victims today, usually they are the perpetrators' - Senator criticised for Christchurch shootings statement

Australian Senator Fraser Anning said the "real cause of bloodshed" is immigration which "allowed Muslims fanatics to migrant to New Zealand in the first place".

Once again, Fraser Anning has invoked my religion in his cruel, inhumane and theologically unsound rhetoric about Muslim people. This is hate speech and this must be denounced as vile and unhinged. He is not fit to lead. pic.twitter.com/D74O3tnI48 — Eliza Barr (@ElizaJBarr) March 15, 2019

“I am utterly opposed to any form of violence within our community, and I totally condemn the actions of the gunman,” Senator Anning said.

“However, while this kind of violent vigilantism can never be justified, what it highlights is the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand, of the increasing Muslim presence.

“As always, left-wing politicians and the media will rush to claim that the causes of today’s shootings lie with gun laws or those who hold nationalist views but this is all clichéd nonsense.

“The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place."

Senator Anning went on to say that while Muslims may have been victims of attacks, he claimed they were also perpetrators. and blamed deaths on “the entire religion of Islam”.

"Let us be clear, while Muslims may have been the victims today, usually they are the perpetrators. World-wide, Muslims are killing people in the name of the faith on an industrial scale."

“It is the religious equivalent of fascism,” he said.

He ended with a passage from the bible and said those who followed a violent religion that called on them to murder “cannot be too surprised when someone takes them at their word and responds in kind”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the comments "disgusting" and said they have no place in Australia.

The remarks by Senator Fraser Anning blaming the murderous attacks by a violent, right-wing, extremist terrorist in New Zealand on immigration are disgusting. Those views have no place in Australia, let alone the Australian Parliament. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 15, 2019

