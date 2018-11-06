Which Indian city has broken the record for lamps lit for Diwali celebrations?

The northern Indian city of Ayodhya has broken a Guinness World Record after lighting 300,150 earthen lamps and keeping them lit for at least 45 minutes on the banks of the river Saryu as part of the annual celebration of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook attended the record-breaking event on Tuesday.

Guinness officials gave the state of Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister a certificate certifying the record.

Lights on the banks of the River Sarayu as part of Diwali celebrations (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

Officials had monitored the attempt with drone cameras.

As dusk fell in Ayodhya, where Hindus believe the god Lord Ram was born and where he returned after 14 years in exile, volunteers lit lamps, called diya, snaking along the river, through lanes and at houses.

A similar attempt failed to break the record last year.

Press Association