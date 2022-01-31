| 8.2°C Dublin

Where are the Jack’s discount stores which will be shut amid Tesco cuts?

Tesco has released lists of which seven of its 13 Jack’s discount stores will be closed, and the remaining six which will become supermarkets.

A Tesco sign (Nick Ansell/PA) Expand

By PA Reporters

Tesco changes announced on Monday include shutting seven of its 13 Jack’s discount stores, while the remainder will become supermarkets.

Some 130 jobs will be impacted by the move, and the company has released a list of locations affected by the changes.

The seven Jack’s stores which will be closing are based in:

– Hull

– St Helens

– Walton

– Castle Bromwich

– Middlewich

– Barnsley

– Liverpool North

The locations where Jack’s outlets will become large Tesco stores:

– Chatteris

– Immingham

– Edgehill

– Rubery

– Sheffield

– Wakefield

