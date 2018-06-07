News World News

Thursday 7 June 2018

Where are the House of Fraser stores that are closing?

Stores including Oxford Street in London are on the list.

The House of Fraser store in the Victoria Centre, Nottingham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The House of Fraser store in the Victoria Centre, Nottingham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

By Press Association Reporters

This a list of the House of Fraser stores identified for closure under the proposal:

(PA Graphics)

– Altrincham
– Aylesbury
– Birkenhead
– Birmingham
– Bournemouth
– Camberley
– Cardiff
– Carlisle
– Chichester
– Cirencester
– Cwmbran
– Darlington
– Doncaster
– Edinburgh Frasers
– Epsom
– Grimsby
– High Wycombe
– Hull
– Leamington Spa
– Lincoln
– London Oxford Street
– London King William Street
– Middlesbrough
– Milton Keynes
– Plymouth
– Shrewsbury
– Skipton
– Swindon
– Telford
– Wolverhampton
– Worcester

Press Association

