‘When you see starvation first-hand it is frightening’ – rugby star Donncha O’Callaghan

Former Irish rugby star and UNICEF ambassador Donncha O'Callaghan has some fun with children at an internally displaced persons camp in Dollow, Somalia.

Former rugby star Donncha O’Callaghan has said that seeing children starving in Somalia left him unable to put into words the problems facing them and thinking of his own children back home.

The 2FM Breakfast Show presenter, Ireland’s Fittest Family trainer, Unicef goodwill ambassador and father of four said it is very difficult as an Irish person with a history of famine in our past to see hunger killing children.

During a recent mission to Somalia, he saw first-hand the work being done to save lives at stabilisation centres where anxious mothers are bringing their malnourished children for treatment.

“I just find that the most harrowing thing,” O’Callaghan said. “Seeing someone dying from starvation in front of your eyes, it’s inhuman. I actually found it really hard for my head to take it in.

“For most problems in life there’s a fix of some sort, and in this case the fix is as basic as food. It’s frightening that it’s just not there due to drought caused by climate change.

“These kids, through no fault of their own, are dying.

“You see your own kids in your mind when you witness it. You think how life is so unfair for these starving children, and how if they were born somewhere else life would be so different for them.

“I think it’s because of what’s in our own past, or that we grew up with the images of famine in Africa in the 1980s, but when you see it first-hand it is frightening.”

One place where O’Callaghan saw some glimmer of hope was a school in the Kabasa region of Dollow, a town on the border of Somalia and Ethiopia.

Here, some children from the nearby camps come for a safe place to stay, an education, some structure in life, as well as some food.

Whatever food they cannot finish, they get to take home to their family. “It was one of the only places where we heard laughter,” O’Callaghan said.

“We had met loads of kids before that in the camps and at the stabilisation centres, but we didn’t hear laughter at all there.

“That’s because they’re growing up in this nightmare environment. An adult world.

“The people we met don’t want a hand out, they don’t want a freebie, they just need a hand to pull them up. They will sort it out in time but right now they’re vulnerable.

“The school is not purely about education either. You wonder what could happen to those kids, especially the girls, if they weren’t there. The schools give them a safe place to be and a possible future.”

Find out more at unicef.ie