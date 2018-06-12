When Trump met Kim: 11 quotes from their historic meeting

The first ever meeting of a US President and a North Korean leader has ended in Singapore and left a seemingly hypnotised world with a wealth of questions and plenty of interesting quotes.

The first ever meeting of a US President and a North Korean leader has ended in Singapore and left a seemingly hypnotised world with a wealth of questions and plenty of interesting quotes.

Kim Jong Un appeared upbeat at the prospects for peace on the peninsula after the summit.

Kim Jong Un listens to Mr Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)

"We overcame all kinds of scepticism and speculations about this summit and I believe that this is good for the peace," he said. "I believe this is a good prelude for peace." Addressing photographers, the American President said:

"Very nice. Getting a good picture everyone, so we all look nice and handsome and thin...perfect." South Korean leader Moon Jae-in was barely able to sleep the night before.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Reuters

"I too, got little sleep last night," he said. "I truly hope it will be a successful summit that will open a new age for the two Koreas and the United States and bring us complete denuclearisation and peace." Immediately following the meeting Trump said:

"A lot of progress - really very positive. I think better than anybody could have expected. Top of the line, very good." He also revealed that:

“From the beginning we got along.”

If you think that the meeting seems stranger than fiction don't worry so did the North Korean leader.

"I think the entire world is watching this moment. Many people in the world will think of this as a scene from a fantasy...science fiction movie." The art of the deal was on show.

Donald Trump answers questions about the summit (Susan Walsh/AP)

“You know in the first second. Ok sometimes that doesn’t work out, but sometimes it does," Trump said. “I know when somebody wants to deal ... I just feel, my instinct, my talent,” he says. “I think he wants to make a deal. We will know very soon because the negotiations are continuing,” he added.

With reference to the Korean war Trump said. "The past does not have to define the future... we can replace the horrors of battle with the blessings of peace." He also said that he discussed the regime's notorious human rights record with the Chairman.

“We did discuss it today, pretty strongly…We’ll be doing something on it. It’s rough in a lot of places,” he said. Trump was full of praise for his new-found friend: "Kim will be remembered as the leader who ushered in a glorious new era of security and prosperity for his people," he said.

And, finally, there may be a visit to the White House on the cards. Donald Trump also said Kim Jong Un has accepted his invitation to visit the White House sometime in the future. And the American president said he will also visit Pyongyang "at the appropriate time."

Online Editors