'When the count is finished, we will be the winners' - Joe Biden addresses the United States

Joe Biden has said he believes he will be the next President of the United States when all the votes are counted when addressing the USA this evening.

Biden said he was confident he was winning enough states to reach the 270 electoral college threshold and added: "I am not here to declare that we won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we will be the winners."

Biden said the election proved that "democracy is the heartbeat of the nation" and that even in the face of the pandemic, more Americans voted yesterday than ever before in American history.

"150 million people voted. If we had any doubts, we shouldn't now, that a government of by and for the people is very much alive in America. Here, the people rule and power can't be taken or asserted; it flows from the people. It is their will alone that determines who will be the President of the United States and their will alone.

"Indeed, Senator Harris and I are on track to win more votes than any other ticket in the history of this country. Over 70 million votes. I'm very proud of this campaign. Only three campaigns have ever defeated an incumbent President and when this is finished, god willing, we will be the fourth. This is a major achievement.

"It has been a hard campaign but it has been a harder time for our country; a hard time.

Candidate Biden said it is his job after the campaign is over to "lower the temperature" of the country again.

"I know how deep and hard the opposing views in our country are on so many things I also know that to make progress we need to stop treating our opponents as enemies; we're not enemies. What brings us together as Americans is stronger than what can tear us apart"

"We the people will not be silenced, bullied or surrender. I am confident we will be victorious.

"There will be no blue or red states after this, just the United States."

