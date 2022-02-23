What is the state of play in Ukraine crisis?

World leaders waited to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin would order troops deeper into Ukraine.

At the same time, they worked to maintain a united stance and vowed to impose tougher sanctions in the event of a full-fledged invasion.

With Russian politicians having authorised Mr Putin to use military force outside the country and Ukraine surrounded on three sides by more than 150,000 troops, the rumble of tanks did not appear far off.

The US and key European allies accused Moscow of having already crossed a red line by formalising a military deployment to regions of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists.

Ukrainian authorities, after weeks of trying to project calm, signalled increasing concern.

Here are the things to know about the conflict over Ukraine and the security crisis in Eastern Europe:

– What is Vladimir Putin doing?

Russia evacuated its embassy in Kyiv and marked Defender of the Fatherland Day, a holiday high in national symbolism.

Along the Kremlin wall, soldiers put red carnations on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier while Mr Putin honoured the memory of the ones who died in past wars.

Mr Putin whipped up Russian nationalism on Monday with a fiery speech indicating that Ukraine historically had no cause for being.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

He said during Wednesday’s commemoration that Russia would continue to strengthen and modernize its army and navy, “striving to increase their effectiveness, so they are fitted out with the most cutting-edge equipment”.

The head of the rebel government in Donetsk, one of the separatist-held areas of eastern Ukraine known as Donbas, marked the Russian holiday and celebrated Mr Putin’s decision to recognise the region’s independence.

“Our state has been in a state of war for almost eight years, which is being waged in all directions: military, informational, ideological, economic,” Denis Pushilin said.



– What is happening in Ukraine?

The parliament on Wednesday approved Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decree that imposes a nationwide state of emergency.

It allows authorities to impose restrictions on movement, block rallies and ban political parties and organisations “in the interests of national security and public order”.

Mr Zelensky has called up some military reservists as the threat of a Russian invasion grew.

He acknowledged that his country faces huge odds without membership in a powerful security alliance like Nato.

“We are self-defending ourselves with the support of our partners.

“But it’s Ukrainians who are dying,” he said.

Kyiv reported shelling on the frontline in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed rebels have held territory since 2014.

The Ukrainian military said one of its soldiers was killed and six more were injured.

Separatist officials reported several explosions on their territory overnight and three civilian deaths.



– When will the West impose more sanctions?

Ukraine’s forces are no match for Moscow’s military might, so Kyiv is counting on other countries to hit Russia hard — with sanctions.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that the West should target Mr Putin where it hurts without delay.

“Hit his economy and cronies. Hit more. Hit hard. Hit now,” Mr Kuleba wrote.

President Joe Biden allowed sanctions to move forward against the company that built the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and against the company’s chief executive.

Mr Biden waived sanctions last year when the project was almost completed, in return for an agreement from Germany to take action against Russia if it used gas as a weapon or attacked Ukraine.

Germany said on Tuesday it was indefinitely suspending the pipeline.

Ukraine’s Western supporters said they had already sent out a strong message with a first batch of sanctions on Tuesday.

They said Russian troops moving beyond the separatist-held regions would produce more painful sanctions and possibly the biggest war in a generation on Europe’s mainland.

“This is the toughest sanctions regime we’ve ever put in place against Russia,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said of measures that target key banks that fund the Russian military and oligarchs.

“But it will go further, if we see a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.”

The European Union finalised a similar package, which also targets legislators in the lower house of Russia’s parliament and makes it tougher for Moscow to get on EU financial and capital markets.

US actions announced Tuesday target high-ranking Russian officials and two Russian banks considered especially close to the Kremlin and Russia’s military, with more than 80 billion US dollars in assets.



– How is the confrontation seen in Russia?

Russian state media are portraying Moscow as coming to the rescue of war-torn areas of eastern Ukraine that are tormented by Ukraine’s aggression.

TV presenters are professing the end of suffering for the residents of the breakaway regions.

“You paid with your blood for these eight years of torment and anticipation,” anchor Olga Skabeyeva said during a popular political talk show Tuesday morning.

“Russia will now be defending Donbas.”

The app of the Russian government newspaper is displayed on an iPhone screen showing Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

The app of the Russian government newspaper is displayed on an iPhone screen showing Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Channel One struck a more festive tone, with its correspondent in Donetsk asserting that local residents “say it is the best news over the past years of war”.

“Now they have confidence in the future and that the years-long war will finally come to an end,” she said.

Whether ordinary Russians are buying it is another question.

– Who is backing Russia in the crisis?

Russia is not facing the rest of the world on its own.

China is leaning toward Russia and accused the US of stoking the Ukraine crisis.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Washington “keeps sending weapons to Ukraine, creating fear and panic and even playing up the threat of war”.

She said China has been calling on all parties to respect one another’s legitimate security concerns.

China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun (John Minchillo/AP)

China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun (John Minchillo/AP)

Earlier Moscow and Beijing issued a joint statement backing Russia’s objections to Nato accepting Ukraine and other former Soviet republics as members and buttressing China’s claim to the self-governing island of Taiwan.

Turkey, which is part of Nato but also has strong bonds with Russia and Ukraine, sought to keep all sides close.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Mr Putin and said a military conflict would benefit no one.

A statement from the Turkish president’s office said Mr Erdogan told Mr Putin that Turkey does not approve of actions that undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and described Ankara’s position as “a principled stance”.