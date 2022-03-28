| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What are white phosphorus bombs? All we know about the weapons Russia is accused of using in Ukraine

Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is quite at ease with reducing much of Ukraine to rubble. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik Expand

Close

Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is quite at ease with reducing much of Ukraine to rubble. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik

Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is quite at ease with reducing much of Ukraine to rubble. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik

Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is quite at ease with reducing much of Ukraine to rubble. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik

Joe Sommerlad

As Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its second month, having proved to be anything but the formality Vladimir Putin appears to have expected, concerns grow that the invading forces could resort to the use of chemical weapons to secure victory.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky alleged at a summit of Nato leaders in Brussels last week that white phosphorus munitions had already been fired on civilians in his country’s cities.

Most Watched

Privacy