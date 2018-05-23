West Hollywood declares ‘Stormy Daniels Day’

The mayor and members of the City Council will give the porn star the key to the city in a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon at the adult boutique Chi Chi LaRue’s.

Ms Daniels says she had an affair with Mr Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

The City of West Hollywood is proclaiming May 23rd as “Stormy Daniels Day” and giving @StormyDaniels a key to the city. The City says Stormy is receiving these honors because of her leadership in the “#Resist Movement” pic.twitter.com/zQLTK8vMeD — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 23, 2018

She is also suing the president and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.