Wedding bus crashes and overturns in Australia - 10 people dead, 25 injured
Renju Jose
At least 10 people died and 25 were injured after a chartered bus carrying wedding guests rolled off a ramp at a roundabout in Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state, police said on Monday.
