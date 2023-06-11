Latest | 

Wedding bus crashes and overturns in Australia - 10 people dead, 25 injured

The scene of a bus crash in the NSW Hunter Valley, Australia, June 12, 2023. AAP Image/Darren Pateman via REUTERS

Renju Jose

At least 10 people died and 25 were injured after a chartered bus carrying wedding guests rolled off a ramp at a roundabout in Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state, police said on Monday.