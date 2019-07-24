Storm clouds have forced SpaceX to postpone its Wednesday launch of a capsule carrying supplies to the International Space Station.

Weather postpones SpaceX launch of supplies to space station

The private firm only had a split second window to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule.

Another launch opportunity is on Thursday at 6:01pm Eastern Time.

Standing down today due to weather; backup launch opportunity is tomorrow at 6:01 p.m. EDT, 22:01 UTC — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 24, 2019

The capsule contains about 5,000 pounds of supplies and experiments, including a 3D bioprinter to make human tissue in orbit for research.

PA Media