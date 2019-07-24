News World News

Weather postpones SpaceX launch of supplies to space station

The private firm only had a split second window to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule.

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket stands ready for a resupply mission to the International Space Station (John Raoux/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Storm clouds have forced SpaceX to postpone its Wednesday launch of a capsule carrying supplies to the International Space Station.

Another launch opportunity is on Thursday at 6:01pm Eastern Time.

The capsule contains about 5,000 pounds of supplies and experiments, including a 3D bioprinter to make human tissue in orbit for research.

