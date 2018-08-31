The Restaurant Group has posted another fall in sales and profits as the Frankie & Benny’s owner was hit by extreme weather and the World Cup.

Weather blows sales and profits off course at Garfunkel’s owner

Like-for-like sales were down 3.7% in the six months to July 1, with total revenue falling 2.1% to £326.1 million.

The firm – which also owns Garfunkel’s, Joe’s Kitchen and Chiquito – saw adjusted pre-tax profit slide from £25.5 million to £20.1 million, while on a statutory basis it fell from £12.6 million to £11.7 million.

The Restaurant Group said the decline in sales reflected investment in price cuts, as well as adverse weather and the World Cup.

The group warned earlier this year that sales had been chilled by the wintry weather in the first quarter, and the heatwave also dented sales.

The company also booked an £8.4 million exceptional charge linked to onerous lease provisions.

However, the firm said that recent trading has been “encouraging”, with like-for-like sales up 2.4% for the six-week period since the end of the World Cup.

Chief executive Andy McCue is overseeing a turnaround at the Restaurant Group, which has seen a revamp of pricing, food quality and marketing, as well as restaurant closures.

Mr McCue said on Friday: “Over the last six months we have delivered against our strategy, creating a more competitive and balanced business, more closely aligned to the growth segments of our market.

“The turnaround of our leisure division continues to plan and shows further progress. This was despite the headwinds facing the sector as a whole and the adverse effects of extreme weather and the World Cup.

“Meanwhile, our pubs and concessions businesses have traded strongly, with both businesses expected to deliver significant total sales growth this year.”

The results come at an increasingly challenging time for the eating-out sector as it continues to suffer from a slowdown in consumer spending.

Burger chain Byron, Jamie’s Italian and Prezzo have all undertaken company voluntary arrangements this year, which saw hundreds of jobs lost and restaurants closed down.

Gaucho has also fallen into administration.

Soaring costs linked to the Brexit-hit pound, the resultant collapse in consumer confidence and rising business rates have combined to hammer the sector, with more pain forecast.

