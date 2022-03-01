‘We will not be found wanting’ – Ireland could accommodate up to 20,000 Ukrainian refugees, says Coveney

Ireland could potentially accommodate up to 20,000 Ukrainian refugees, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

Mr Coveney said that the EU has not asked countries to take refugees but that he believes that the figure will be “certainly in the thousands”.

“If you were to have an estimate of up to a million people crossing into the EU and Ireland’s proportion of that in terms of the population which is often the allocation key when it comes to financial allocations or whatever, it comes to 2pc and that’s 20,000 people to start with.”

“I don’t think we should be putting actual numbers on it because we don’t know yet,” he said.

“We will not be found wanting in terms of generosity here.”

However, it is understood that the initial figure of refugees will be 6,000 according to a briefing Cabinet ministers received today.

The Indo Daily: Life in a warzone, the Dublin native joining the resistance in Ukraine

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said that the Government has not set limits on the number of people who can come into the country because the requirement for a visa has been waived.

Minister Coveney said that if large numbers of refugees are to be accommodated, they will have to be housed in family homes.

“If we’re going to be able to accommodate the numbers that are expected to come here we’re going to have to go beyond providing State provided accommodation, it will probably have to involve families as well, who are willing to open up their homes to Ukrainian families for a temporary period of time,” he said.

Approximately 250 Ukrainian citizens have come into Ireland through the waiving of the visa requirement.

Minister Coveney also warned of a “massive spike” in the cost of heating and did not rule out a further cost of living package to help households with heating bills.

He said that sanctions and reducing access for Russian planes will have an impact on fuel prices and energy prices.

“The view within the [European] Commission is that these are extraordinary times and that we need to ensure there are extraordinary flexibilities available to Member States to ensure their own citizens wellbeing,” he said

“We haven’t seen that massive spike in energy costs yet but we’ll have to wait and see how that develops in the coming days.”

Despite the Government having put in a package of over half a billion to help with spiralling cost of living, he did not rule out further measures that may be taken in response to the war.

The Taoiseach has previously said that Budget time will be the next time that the Government moves to put in place measures to help with the cost of living.

“The response can’t be a normal response. This is war in the heart of Europe where thousands of people are being slaughtered or killed,” said Minister Coveney.

He said that there are still between 70 and 80 Irish people in Ukraine and that there is a need to keep a “diplomatic line of communication” with Moscow but that some staff in the Russian Embassy may be asked to leave.

“That doesn’t mean that we won’t look to potentially ask a number of diplomats or staff in the Russian embassy to leave, we are consulting with EU partners on that.”