‘We talked about sport, veganism and her book... Mary Robinson never asked anything outside of that,’ says Princess Latifa

Princess Latifa Al Maktoum has spoken about a controversial lunch in Dubai with Mary Robinson where she said that they only discussed a limited number of subjects.

“The topics that we discussed during that lunch were sports, veganism, the environment and nothing outside of that, and Mary kept talking about her book as well,” she said.

In a new documentary that aired on BBC’s Panorama last night called The Missing Princess, the daughter of the leader of Dubai talked about the December 2018 meeting with the former President of Ireland.

Ms Robinson, who is also a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has written a number of books including Climate Justice, which was released in 2018.

She first met Princess Latifa, who claims she is kept being “hostage” at a “villa jail”, after flying to the UAE on the invitation of her acquaintance, Princess Haya.

Ms Robinson now says she feels “horribly tricked” by the family of Princess Latifa, who sent a number of video messages from the place where she alleges she is being held captive.

The 35-year-old has accused her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, of holding her “hostage” and said she fears for her safety.

She fled the country in February 2018 after she was allegedly stopped on board a boat near the coast of India and has not been seen publicly since. Furthermore, the video messages have now stopped.

Ms Robinson has joined in calls for immediate international action in order to establish Princess Latifa’s current condition and whereabouts.

She had previously described her as a “troubled young woman” after she met her at that lunch event.

Nine days later, the UAE’s foreign ministry used photographs of the two of them together as proof the princess was safe and well.

Giving her reaction to the situation, Ms Robinson said: "I continue to be very worried about Latifa. Things have moved on. And so, I think it should be investigated.”

She told last night’s Panorama that she didn’t have any objection to the image being taken at the time as she intended to send it to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, for “proof of life.”

But she also said: "I was particularly tricked when the photographs went public. Horribly tricked. That was a total surprise. I was absolutely stunned."

Both she and Princess Haya had been presented with details of Latifa's bipolar disorder; a condition which it is now believed that she does not have.

She did not ask Latifa about her situation because she did not want to "increase the trauma" of her "condition".

The videos of the troubled royal were recorded over several months on a phone that she was secretly given about a year after her alleged capture and return to Dubai.

She recorded them in a bathroom as it was the only door she could lock and she appears to be in a serious state of distress.

The messages to friends detail how she fought with the soldiers taking her off the boat as she tried to escape, "kicking and fighting" and biting one Emirati commando's arm until he screamed.

She said she was then tranquilised as she was being carried on a private jet which brought her to Dubai. Latifa alleges that she is being held alone without access to medical or legal help in a villa with windows and doors barred shut, and guarded by police.

From sketches the princess etched and disclosed to her friend, Panorama were able to independently verify that Latifa is resident near the Dubai canal in a villa, which she termed a “jail villa”. They say a team of 30 guards guard her residence in shifts.

