‘We sold people a lie’ – Irish whistleblower admits he was behind Uber leak

Irish lobbyist Mark MacGann admits ‘we sold people a lie’ after identifying himself as the whistleblower who leaked thousands of company files about the American cab-sharing company Uber.

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian, the 52-year-old Longford native admitted he was the source who leaked more than 124,000 company emails and other documents that resulted in ‘The Uber Files’ – a global investigation into the Silicon-Valley based company between 2013 and 2017 when it was “aggressively expanding across the world,” according to the newspaper.

The investigation – which involved 180 journalists in 29 countries working as part of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) – revealed “how the company broke the law, duped police and regulators, exploited violence against drivers and secretly lobbied governments across the world.”

Mr MacGann, who lobbied governments across Europe, Africa and the Middle East as a former senior executive with Uber, said he decided to speak out because he believed the company knowingly flouted laws in dozens of countries and misled people about the benefits to drivers of the company’s gig-economy model,” The Guardian reported.

“I am partly responsible,” he said. “I was the one talking to governments. I was the one pushing this with the media. I was the one telling people that they should change the rules because drivers were going to benefit and people were going to get so much economic opportunity.

“When that turned out not to be the case – we had actually sold people a lie – how can you have a clear conscience if you don’t stand up and own your contribution to how people are being treated today?”

Mr MacGann said his role at Uber between 2014 and 2016 when the company was “forcing its way into markets in violation of taxi-licensing laws” had him overseeing attempts by the company to “persuade governments to change taxi regulations and create a more favourable business environment in more than 40 countries”.

He noted that Uber was able to penetrate the “highest echelons of power in countries such as the UK, France and Russia, which he described as being “intoxicating” but also “deeply unfair” and “anti-democratic”.

“I regret being part of a group of people which massaged the facts to earn the trust of drivers, of consumers and of political elites,” he said. “I should have shown more common sense and pushed harder to stop the craziness. It is my duty to [now] speak up and help governments and parliamentarians right some fundamental wrongs. Morally, I had no choice in the matter,” he said in The Guardian interview.

He revealed he was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) which he believes was partly due to his experience of working at Uber as the public face of the company at a time when there were fierce backlashes against the company in countries such as France, Belgium, Italy and Spain.

He claimed that a “confrontational strategy” of dealing with opponents in the taxi industry under the former leadership of company founder Travis Kalanick left him personally exposed to the point that he was given bodyguard protection after receiving death threats.

He said that his first day on the job in October 2014 was an eye-opener when he emailed a senior Uber executive to say he was stuck in traffic and the executive responded by saying “I’m watching.” This was in reference to the company using a tool at the time known as “God View” that allowed it to keep tabs on its drivers’ activities around the world.

“It felt like children playing around with powerful surveillance technology,” said MacGann. “Even back then it was dawning on me this was a rogue company.”

In its statement, Uber said tools such as God View, which it stopped using in 2017, “should never have been used”.

Meanwhile, Mr MacGann told the newspaper that he was “drunk on the Kool-Aid” at Uber and doesn’t dispute “he was at the heart of many of the controversies that have been revealed by his data leak.”

His job involved meetings with heads of State, prime ministers, transport ministers and EU commissioners as well as local mayors. He described setting up meetings with former taoiseach Enda Kenny, Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and the UK chancellor, George Osborne as “a piece of cake”.

But after he was diagnosed with PTSD in March, 2019, he looked back on his time at Uber during a subsequent period of reflection noting: “I’d stepped off the corporate hamster wheel for the first time in decades. I emerged with a new sense of clarity about everything at Uber.”