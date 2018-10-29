'We are not expecting survivors': Plane with nearly 200 on board plunges into sea after takeoff in Indonesia

A passenger jet with 188 people on board has crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia’s capital.

The country’s disaster agency posted photos online of a crushed smartphone, books, bags and parts of the Lion Air aircraft fuselage that had been collected by search and rescue vessels that have converged on the area.

Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the aircraft, on a 70 minute flight to Pangkal Pinang on an island chain off Sumatra, was carrying 181 passengers, including one child and two babies, and seven crew members.

Indonesian officials are "not expecting survivors" from the plane crash, they announced this morning.

Passengers wait for their flight in front of a Lion Air office at Soekarno Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

It has since emerged that the plane had a technical problem on its last flight that was resolved, Lion Air's president has said.

Airline President Edward Sirait said the technical problem on Boeing 737 Max 8 plane was resolved in accordance with the manufacturer's procedures.

He was not more specific but said the problem on the earlier flight would be part of the investigation of Monday's crash.

Separately, Indonesia's Directorate-General of Air Transport said the flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang requested to return to Jakarta shortly after take-off from the capital's airport.

Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris of what is believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina, off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/Handout via REUTERS

In a statement about the tragedy, the air transport agency's spokesman Sindu Rahayu said: "The plane had requested a return to base before disappearing from the radar."

Indonesian TV broadcast pictures of a fuel slick and debris field.

Relatives of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the sea, cry at Depati Amir airport in Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. Antara Foto/Elza Elvia via REUTERS

Serpihan pesawat Lion Air JT 610 yang jatuh di perairan Karawang. Beberapa kapal tug boad membantu menangani evakuasi. Video diambil petugas tug boad yang ada di perairan Karawang. pic.twitter.com/4GhKcRYkpG — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) October 29, 2018

The National Search and Rescue Agency said the flight ended in waters off West Java that are 98 to 115ft deep.

The agency’s chief Muhammad Syaugi told a news conference that divers are trying to locate the wreckage.

Relatives of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the sea, arrive at crisis center at Soekarno Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

The Boeing 737-800 plane departed Jakarta, about 6.20am for Pangkal Pinang.

Data for Flight 610 on aircraft tracking website FlightAware ends just a few minutes following takeoff.

Jatuhnya pesawat Lion Air JT 610 di dekat fasilitas Anak usaha PT Pertamina (Persero), Pertamina Hulu Energi Offshore North West Java (PHE ONWJ) di lepas pantai di utara Bekasi, Jawa Barat. Petugas PHE ONWJ melakukan evakuasi dan mengambil dokumentasi. pic.twitter.com/Xq0kQjAWe8 — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) October 29, 2018

Indonesian TV showed dozens of people waiting anxiously outside the Pangkal Pinang airport and officials bringing out plastic chairs.

The crash is the worst airline disaster in Indonesia since an AirAsia flight plunged into the sea in December 2014, killing all 162 on board.

A report to the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office cited the crew of a tug boat which had reported seeing a Lion Air flight falling from the sky.

The National Search and Rescue Agency requested the air force’s assistance with the search.

Lion Air is one of Indonesia’s youngest and biggest airlines, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations.

In 2013, one of its Boeing 737-800 jets missed the runway while landing on the resort island of Bali, crashing into the sea without causing any fatalities among the 108 people on board.

