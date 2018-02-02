WATCH: Victims’ father tries to attack disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar at court hearing

Bailiffs tackled the father to the floor of the courtroom on Friday morning.

After two of his daughters spoke at the hearing, Randall Margraves asked the judge for “five minutes” in a locked room with Nassar. The judge said she could not do that.

Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court (AP)

Mr Margraves then asked for one minute, but the judge said she could not allow that either. He then rushed at Nassar.