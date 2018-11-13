WATCH: Shocking CCTV footage shows pedestrian shoved in front of taxi during rush hour

Shocking CCTV footage has been released of a "horrified" pedestrian being shoved in front of a taxi after brushing shoulders with another man.

Shocking CCTV footage has been released of a "horrified" pedestrian being shoved in front of a taxi after brushing shoulders with another man.

The victim was walking along New Bridge Street in the City of London at around 8am on July 23 when he was pushed into the path of rush hour traffic.

He told police he had "brushed shoulders and exchanged words" with another pedestrian, before the man followed him and propelled him into the road.

City of London Police posted on Twitter: "After brushing shoulders and exchanging words with the suspect, the victim was pushed into a busy road at rush hour.

"We're appealing for any witnesses to the incident. If you have any information please call us on 0207 601 2999."

The victim suffered grazes to his hands and arms, but was not otherwise hurt.

Members of the public followed the suspect and one took a photograph of him, which has also been released by City of London Police.

A spokesman for the force said: "We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident in July or who may know the man in the photograph.

"The quick thinking actions of the taxi driver undoubtedly prevented this incident having much more severe consequences for the victim. However he is still naturally shocked and horrified by what happened to him.

"If you have any information that can assist our investigation please call us on 0207 601 2999."

Press Association