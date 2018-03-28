Watch: Heineken removes new ad after it is branded 'terribly racist' by rapper
Heineken has removed an advertisement for its new 'Light' beer after hip hop star Chance the Rapper branded it “terribly racist”.
In a tweet on Sunday, the American rapper said “some companies are purposely putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views”.
The ‘Lighter is Better’ ad sees a Heineken Light bottle pass a number of black people before landing in the hands of a woman with a lighter skin colour.
In a statement to the Guardian, the Dutch brewing company said they had “missed the mark” and have since removed the ad.
Last year, Heineken was praised for launching an ‘Open Your World’ ad campaign which was designed to promote inclusion.
Online Editors