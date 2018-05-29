Watch: Dog's adorable reaction to his owner coming home to Galway from Australia

Following a seven week trip in Australia, Galway native Dean Laheen was met with uncontrollable excitement by his beloved pooch Harry.

Dean’s girlfriend Michelle captured the moment Harry first saw his adored owner at the window and followed him as he jumped excitedly at the door.

The 8-month-old cavapoo can be seen giving Dean long-awaited welcome home kisses and squeaking and squealing as he gets a cuddle from his favourite human.