Watch: Abortion protester tackled to the ground after she approached Biden motorcade

A Secret Service agent was caught on video tackling an abortion rights protester to the ground as she approached President Joe Biden’s motorcade with a megaphone as he travelled to the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California.

The women’s rights protester walked out into the middle of the closed down street in downtown LA on Wednesday before being tacked by the agent.

The protester resisted the agent during the arrest, ripping off his hat and glasses.

“Get the f*** off me!” she said as she was handcuffed.

“An abortion ban will not stop abortions – only safe ones,” she then shouted.

Secret Service Communications Chief Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement after the arrest that “shortly after 5pm, an adult female entered a restricted roadway along a motorcade route on Chick Hearn Ct in Los Angeles”.

“As the woman approached passing vehicles, a United States Secret Service agent swiftly removed her from the roadway and placed her into custody. There was no impact to the motorcade movement or our protectees. Our investigation into this incident is ongoing,” he added.

While the Supreme Court appears ready to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision making abortion legal across the US, Mr Biden is pro-choice.