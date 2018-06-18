Washroom services providers risk in-depth competition probe over merger
Rentokil and Cannon have until June 25 to address the watchdog’s concerns.
The competition watchdog has raised concerns over a planned merger between two specialist service providers that stock washrooms across the UK.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said a merger between Rentokil Initial and Cannon could result in a “substantial” reduction in competition.
It is at risk of an in-depth probe unless the companies – which announced the deal in January – can give “acceptable undertakings” to address the watchdog’s concerns.
The companies are two of the three largest specialist providers of washroom products and services in the UK.
The firms install and maintain washroom equipment including nappy bins, soap dispensers, air sanitisers and feminine hygiene units across a range of commercial, industrial and public buildings.
Rentokil and Cannon have until June 25 to the respond to the CMA’s requests.
Press Association