Washington Monument area closed to public ahead of Joe Biden inauguration

Officials are concerned that some groups are threatening to disrupt the transition of power.

The Washington Monument is seen in the background, as Marine One lands on the South Lawn (Evan Vucci/AP)

The Washington Monument is seen in the background, as Marine One lands on the South Lawn (Evan Vucci/AP)

The Washington Monument is seen in the background, as Marine One lands on the South Lawn (Evan Vucci/AP)

The Washington Monument is seen in the background, as Marine One lands on the South Lawn (Evan Vucci/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

The US National Parks Service is shutting down public access to the Washington Monument until January 24, citing threats surrounding Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The agency said on Monday that it was implementing the temporary closure “in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources”.

Parks officials say that groups involved in last week’s riot at the US Capitol are continuing to “threaten to disrupt” Mr Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

President-elect Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

Close

President-elect Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

President-elect Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

AP/PA Images

President-elect Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

As a result, officials are shutting down tours at the Washington Monument beginning on Monday, running through to January 24.

They say they may also institute some temporary closures to roads, parking areas and toilets on the National Mall and could extend the closures “if the conditions persist”.

