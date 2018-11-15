News World News

Thursday 15 November 2018

Washington DC council backs curbs on Airbnb and other rental companies

The measures come amid concern about property prices.

A view of Washington DC (Susan Walsh/AP)
A view of Washington DC (Susan Walsh/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

The Washington city council has voted to impose tight limits on Airbnb and other short-term rental companies.

News outlets report the DC City Council voted unanimously to restrict short-term rentals to primary residences, and limit rentals in which the owner is absent to 90 days per year.

The bill also prohibits property owners from renting out second homes for short periods of time.

ipanews_589931b9-3578-4c98-bbb2-4a5d27ec33c4_embedded228780483
Airbnb said residents would lose out financially (Airbnb/PA)

Supporters of the limits say short-term rentals make property more expensive for would-be buyers.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the bill is too restrictive and the council has the votes to override a veto.

Airbnb spokeswoman Crystal Davis said the council was “depriving DC residents of 64 million US dollars in supplemental income annually”.

Airbnb sued the city of Boston in US federal court over a similar measure.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News