Washington bids farewell to John McCain

The six-term Republican senator, who lived and worked in the US capital over four decades, will lie in state under the Capitol rotunda on Friday for a ceremony and public visitation.

On Saturday, his funeral procession will pause by the Vietnam Memorial and head for Washington National Cathedral for a formal service.

At Mr McCain’s request, two former presidents – Democrat Barack Obama and Republican George Bush – are expected to speak during the service.

Preparations are made in the Rotunda of the US Capitol where John McCain will lie in state (J Scott Applewhite/AP))

People close to the White House and Mr McCain’s family have said President Donald Trump, who has mocked Mr McCain for getting captured during the Vietnam War, has been asked to stay away from all events.

Mr McCain’s funeral puts him back in the spotlight in the city where the senator, who died last Saturday aged 81, worked and collected friends and enemies — and some people were both at different times.

The procession is expected to continue highlighting what Mr McCain found important, some of which contrasts with Mr Trump’s style and priorities.

Vice-president Mike Pence will speak at the Capitol ceremony on Friday, and other officials will represent the administration in Mr Trump’s absence.

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis greeted the McCain family on Thursday night when the late senator’s casket was flown into Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

The funeral procession’s pause at the Vietnam Memorial, where Mr McCain’s widow Cindy is expected to lay a wreath, will highlight his military service and his more than five years as a prisoner of war.

Cindy McCain, right, walks with US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis on arrival with her husband’s casket at Andrews Air Force Base (Alex Brandon/AP)

The McCain farewell began on Wednesday and Thursday in Arizona, where he and his wife raised their family.

During a service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church on Thursday, former vice-president Joe Biden made what some saw as a veiled reference to Mr Trump.

He talked about Mr McCain’s character and how he parted company with those who “lacked the basic values of decency and respect, knowing this project is bigger than yourself”.

He said Mr McCain “could not stand the abuse of power wherever he saw it, in whatever form, in whatever country”.

The church’s senior pastor Noe Garcia pronounced Mr McCain “a true American hero”.

Press Association