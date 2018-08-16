Massachusetts’ leading shark expert is trying to determine if the first person to be attacked in waters off the state since 2012 was bitten by a great white shark.

Was great white shark to blame for Cape Cod attack?

Senior biologist Greg Skomal will try to confirm if the 61-year-old victim’s wounds are consistent with the kind of bite a great white would inflict.

The unidentified man survived the attack off Long Nook Beach in Truro, on the Atlantic Ocean side of Cape Cod.

A sign warns visitors to Long Nook Beach of recent shark sightings (AP)

Authorities say he was bitten while standing about 30 yards offshore. He was airlifted to a Boston hospital.

Officials ordered the beach closed. Witnesses reported seeing seals in the water just before the attack.

Numerous shark sightings have been reported in the area this summer, including several involving great whites.

Press Association