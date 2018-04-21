War-time nun hailed as ‘Angel of Dieppe’ dies aged 103

Authorities in the city of Dieppe in Normandy said a tribute to Sister Agnes-Marie Valois will be held on April 24 at the Canadian cemetery.

Most of the soldiers injured and killed during the August 19, 1942 raid in Dieppe were Canadian, as were the troops the nun and nurse cared for.

Dieppe Mayor Nicolas Langlois said flags have been put at half-mast in the city to pay tribute to “a great lady of our history”.