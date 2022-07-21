War in Ukraine: International Criminal Court to take its first prosecution over war crimes ‘this winter’

A woman weeps at the coffin of her son who was killed by Russian soldiers on March 30 in Bucha. File photo: Rodrigo Abd / AP

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is aiming to put forward its first case over alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine as early as this winter, according to people familiar with the matter.

An initial case could be presented by the end of the year or early next year, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. A definitive date has not been set and the process could slip as it takes time to prepare a case, the sources added. The sources declined to disclose the specific details of the case being considered.

At least 5,024 civilians have been killed, including about 300 children

A joint investigations team comprising several European judicial authorities was set up in March to gather evidence of alleged Russian crimes in Ukraine. The office of the prosecutor of the ICC is a participant in the investigative team, whose work is supported by the EU’s agency for criminal justice co-operation, Eurojust.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Separately, the ICC and Ukraine are in talks about Kyiv delivering at least one Russian official – a prisoner of war – to the court, according to the people. The Russian official may be willing to testify against senior Russian commanders, the people said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded more than 11,500 civilian casualties. As of July 12, at least 5,024 civilians have been killed, including about 300 children, but the agency expects the actual figures are considerably higher.

Russian forces have been accused of targeting civilian buildings and committing atrocities in a number of Ukrainian towns, such as Bucha, where evidence of mass graves, torture and executions has been widely reported.

In the US the Biden administration does not intend to formally join the ICC’s investigation team but is considering the circumstances under which it can co-operate without running afoul of US law, a Justice Department official said. The US is not a member of the ICC.

Ruins of a bridge over the Irpin River. Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Ruins of a bridge over the Irpin River. Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

The Justice Department is in contact with nations in the investigative team on how to help with the investigations, the official added.

The ICC prosecutor’s office declined to comment, saying confidentiality was crucial to its work.

A spokesperson for the US National Security Council said the Biden administration was working to document war crimes carried out by Russian troops in Ukraine and was helping with various international efforts, including those of the ICC and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Reports by OSCE experts have documented instances that they claim amount to violations of international law and human rights committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.