News World News

Friday 28 June 2019

Wanted ‘attack squirrel’ owner arrested after chase

Authorities said he was taken to jail in Alabama after fleeing a motel on a stolen motorcycle.

The squirrel after it was taken from the suspect (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office/AP)
The squirrel after it was taken from the suspect (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

A US man who denied feeding methamphetamine to a so-called “attack squirrel” he considered a pet has been arrested on new charges.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama tweeted that 35-year-old Mickey Paulk was caught after a chase in which he rammed an investigator’s vehicle.

Authorities had been seeking Paulk on multiple warrants unrelated to the squirrel he named Deeznutz, which was made infamous after police said they were warned about a meth-fuelled squirrel that had been trained to attack.

Paulk said last week that he was working on a plan for turning himself in to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said narcotics investigators caught up with him while watching a motel in Killen. They spotted Paulk leaving on a stolen motorcycle and chased him down.

Paulk has been booked into Lauderdale County Jail on charges of attempting to elude, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and felon in possession of a pistol after it was discovered he had a handgun in his waistband.

As for Deeznutz, authorities say he could not be tested for meth and has been released.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News