Wanted ‘attack squirrel’ owner arrested after chase

A US man who denied feeding methamphetamine to a so-called “attack squirrel” he considered a pet has been arrested on new charges.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama tweeted that 35-year-old Mickey Paulk was caught after a chase in which he rammed an investigator’s vehicle.

BREAKING: Mickey Paulk has been arrested. LCSO narcotics investigators were conducting surveillance at America’s Best Value Inn in Killen, AL when Paulk left on a stolen motorcycle. After a brief pursuit, Paulk rammed an investigator vehicle and was arrested. pic.twitter.com/3E3N0SsXU5 — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) June 28, 2019

Authorities had been seeking Paulk on multiple warrants unrelated to the squirrel he named Deeznutz, which was made infamous after police said they were warned about a meth-fuelled squirrel that had been trained to attack.

Paulk said last week that he was working on a plan for turning himself in to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said narcotics investigators caught up with him while watching a motel in Killen. They spotted Paulk leaving on a stolen motorcycle and chased him down.

Paulk has been booked into Lauderdale County Jail on charges of attempting to elude, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and felon in possession of a pistol after it was discovered he had a handgun in his waistband.

As for Deeznutz, authorities say he could not be tested for meth and has been released.

