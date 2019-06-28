Wanted Alabama ‘attack squirrel’ owner arrested after chase

An Alabama man who denied feeding methamphetamine to a so-called “attack squirrel” he considered a pet has been arrested.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 35-year-old Mickey Paulk was caught on Thursday night following a chase in which he rammed an investigator’s vehicle.

BREAKING: Mickey Paulk has been arrested. LCSO narcotics investigators were conducting surveillance at America’s Best Value Inn in Killen, AL when Paulk left on a stolen motorcycle. After a brief pursuit, Paulk rammed an investigator vehicle and was arrested. pic.twitter.com/3E3N0SsXU5 — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) June 28, 2019

Authorities had been seeking Paulk on multiple arrest warrants unrelated to the squirrel named “Deeznutz”, made infamous after police said they were warned about a meth-fuelled, trained attack squirrel.

Paulk told reporters last week that he was working on a plan for turning himself in to authorities.

But authorities said he was taken to Lauderdale County Jail after fleeing a motel on a stolen motorcycle.

It is unclear whether he has a lawyer. Deeznutz could not be tested for meth and has been released.

Press Association