News World News

Wednesday 26 December 2018

Wall Street stocks surge with Dow Jones setting one-day record

The ‘reflex rally’ follows a plunge on Christmas Eve.

Trader Peter Tuchman, right, slaps a high five before the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (Richard Drew/PA)
Trader Peter Tuchman, right, slaps a high five before the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (Richard Drew/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Stocks have surged on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average vaulting more than 1,000 points, its biggest one-day point-gain ever.

Investors recouped all their losses from Wall Street’s Christmas Eve plunge as stocks rallied across all sectors, giving markets their best single-day percentage gain in 10 years.

The Dow Jones gained 5% or 1,086 points to 22,878 on Wednesday.

ipanews_aac80a4a-1efc-4a21-9b54-2fe4841aa0be_embedded27938035
File image of a sign on Wall Street (Martin Keene/PA)

The benchmark S&P 500 gained 5% or 116 points to 2,467.

Nasdaq rose 5.8% or 361 points to 6,554.

Energy stocks gained the most as oil prices notched their biggest gain in more than two years.

Economists called the big market moves a “reflex rally” after Monday’s drop, which left Wall Street on track for its worst December since the Great Depression.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News