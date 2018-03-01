Wall Street shivers as spectre of steel tariffs shakes investors

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped as much as 500 points on Thursday.

Industrial companies that would take a hit from higher steel and aluminium prices fell sharply.

Big exporters like Apple and drugmaker Pfizer, which would suffer if trade tensions picked up, also fell.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index dropped 41 points, or 1.5%, to 2,671. The benchmark index is coming off its worst month in two years.