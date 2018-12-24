News World News

Monday 24 December 2018

Wall ‘explodes’ as car crashes into church during service

The Rev Jay Anderson said the wall ‘just exploded’ and pieces of glass went flying in the incident in Columbus, Ohio.

A car that crashed into the entrance of the Crossroads United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A car crashed through the wall of a church in the US during a service, injuring six people and shattering stained glass.

Firefighters said the injured at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio, were treated for cuts and other injuries.

The Rev Jay Anderson said members were singing a hymn when the car crashed through the wall.

He said the wall “just exploded” and pieces of glass went flying.

The car is towed out of the doorway (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Mr Anderson said the church was unusually crowded because there was a special Christmas performance, with about 100 people inside.

One woman who was sitting in a pew struck by the car said she slid across the aisle.

The crash left a wide hole in part of the church.

Police did not identify the driver or say whether charges were planned.

Press Association

